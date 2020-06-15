It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
These PowerBeats Pro Headphones Are the Lowest Price They've Ever Been

Ignacia
Powerbeats Pro Headphones | $200 | Amazon
If you’re looking for a sale on some Beats, boy do I have the deal for you. The Powerbeats Pro headphones are down to $200, which are 20% off the original list price. You’ll be able to wirelessly connect these bad boys to any device and you’ll be able to get up to nine hours of listening time, and can control the volume and audio controls from the actual headphones. I don’t know how long this deal will last, so grab em’ before they’re gone!

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

