It's all consuming.
These Portable Wireless Speakers Are Only $7 and Need to Be in Your Backyard This Summer

Sheilah Villari
iJoy Wireless Portable Speakers | $7 | SideDeal
If you need a wireless speaker to toss out in the backyard or keep by the pool or even in the kitchen this is the deal for you. With an 89% discount, the iJoy Eclipse wireless speakers are what you’ve been searching for. That’s two speakers for $7!

These portable speakers come in white or black, have around four hours of battery life, and even come with a carrying case. iJoy has had some extremely top quality products in the past so these cute compact speakers should be no different. They connect easily to whatever you want to pair them with and have a Bluetooth range of twenty feet. This sale runs for the next fifteen hours or until they are sold out. We think they are going to sell out so move quickly if you want them.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

