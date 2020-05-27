These Portable Wireless Speakers Are Only $7 and Need to Be in Your Backyard This Summer

iJoy Wireless Portable Speakers Graphic : Sheilah Villari

iJoy Wireless Portable Speakers | $7 | SideDeal



If you need a wireless speaker to toss out in the backyard or keep by the pool or even in the kitchen this is the deal for you. With an 89% discount, the iJoy Eclipse w ireless s peakers are what you’ve been searching for. That’s two speakers for $7 !

These portable speakers come in white or black, have around four hours of battery life, and even come with a carrying case. iJoy has had some extremely top quality products in the past so these cute compact speakers should be no different . They connect easily to whatever you want to pair them with and have a Bluetooth range of twenty feet . This sale runs for the next fifteen hours or until they are sold out. W e think they are going to sell out so move quickly if you want them .

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8 .

