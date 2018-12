Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Have you been waiting to pull the trigger on one of Anker’s Nebula projectors? Today’s Gold Box has two of the best deals we’ve ever seen on its Nebula Mars and Nebula Mars Lite models.

Just a quick heads up, the Nebula Mars Lite lacks an on-board operating system, so you’ll need to pair it with another device, like a Blu-ray player, Chromecast or Amazon Fire TV.