These Popular Jackets From Flint and Tinder Are Currently Marked Down at Huckberry

Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket | $161 | Huckberry

Flint and Tinder Wool-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket | $229 | Huckberry

Looking for a stylish new jacket to add to your wardrobe? If you already own a few crewnecks, thermals, and henleys, one of these Flint and Tinder jackets would be a perfect layering option for you. Right now, the Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket is $161 at Huckberry, which is 35% off. While the Flint and Tinder Wool-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket is $229 (20% off).