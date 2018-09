Graphic: Shep McAllister

If the main reason you want smart bulbs is to turn your lights on automatically at night, and off during the day, you can skip the Wi-Fi enabled bulbs and just get these Philips LEDs instead. Equipped with a built-in light sensor, they’ll turn themselves on and off automatically based on the light around them. The three pack is down to $18 right now, an all-time low.