These Personalized Observer Notebooks Are From a Wes Anderson Fever Dream

Sheilah Villari
Personalized Observer Notebook | $17 | Etsy
Photo: Etsy

Personalized Observer Notebook | $17 | Etsy

Every notebook in AndSoTheyMade’s Etsy store gave me Wes Anderson vibes to the hills, and I don’t hate it. These faux leather observer style notebooks, in particular, look so sharp. They come in twenty different colors and you can pretty much make them into whatever you want. And seeing a bunch of them together like in the examples makes me desire them all.

I could easily see these being journals of Steve Zissou, play notes of Margot Tenenbaum, or a Latin study guide for Max Fischer. You can even personalize one of the notebooks in this store to look like a classic book. I applaud this custom cover, truly a piece for the times. These would make a great gift for any occasion and it’s the perfect way to share an inside joke.

They ship from the UK for $10 but these notebooks have such a specific look and are really distinct I actually wouldn’t mind waiting or paying a little more.

