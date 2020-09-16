It's all consuming.
These Painfully Adorable 2-Pack Baby Yoda Figures Are Just $16 Each

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Baby Yoda 2-Pack Figures | $16 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
The new Mandalorian trailer means we are one step closer to season two. With Din Djarin turning up on every magazine cover it’s nice to see The Child tucked away as well. Without a doubt “Baby Yoda” has been the real scene-stealer so what they do with him next season should be interesting. Grab one of these unbelievably endearing 2-pack figure sets (or all of them) and be delighted by this curious cutie.

Choose from three sets in this official collection. Pick which pose warms your cold space heart. Is it the “Don’t leave” set complete with Ball Toy? Are you more a Froggy Snack/Force Moment person? Or is it all about being judgy and cozy with Sipping Soup and being Blanket-Wrapped. These will look sweet on any desk or shelf to remind you to do it for him. Of course, he’s pint-sized and no more than seven inches tall depending on which set you nab.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Sheilah Villari

