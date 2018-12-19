Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’ve gotten this far in life with your wrists and forearms unmarred by oven rack burns, I don’t know what to say. You must be a lot more graceful and careful than I am. But your luck could run out any time, so unless you want to be like rest of us with faded marks that tell the tales of cookies past, this Silicone Oven Rack Shield 3-Pack might not be a bad purchase. (Orders placed today should even be here in time for Christmas.)



If you’d rather tempt fate and shuffle turkeys and pies in and out of the oven without a safeguard, I certainly won’t stop you, but I also don’t understand why you’re so eager to join the ranks of the oven scarred. It’s not a pleasant initiation.

