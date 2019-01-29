Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you take your WiFi seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Amazon’s running an insane deal on the even more powerful Orbi Pro right now.



Both bundles include the Netgear Orbi Pro two-pack, which between $380-450. But you can add either an 8-port Netgear Networking Switch for $400, or an Orbi outdoor satellite extender, which retails for about $300 by itself, for $550.

Of course, this is a lot of money—more than most mesh routers. But if you want business-level networking without the hassle, this is the deal for you.