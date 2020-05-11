It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
These Open-Box AirPods 2 Are Practically New, And They're Only $125 at Woot

Quentyn Kennemer
AirPods 2 w/ Charging Case (Open-Box, Like New) | $125 | Woot
AirPods 2 w/ Charging Case (Open-Box, Like New) | $125 | Woot
AirPods 2 w/ Charging Case (Open-Box, Like New) | $125 | Woot

We don’t blame you for being hesitant on pulling the trigger for a pair of AirPods 2 with their standard (non-wireless) charging case. They start at $160, and you can usually find them around $140 on sale, but that’s still a bit pricey for a tiny pair of cans that are SO EASY TO LOSE. Trust me, I know. But with this insane deal at Woot, it miiiight just be worth it. They’re only $125!

Granted, this is an open box item, but Woot says they’re pretty much new. Considering they’re only a few bucks more than used and refurbished listings, this is one deal you can’t afford to pass up.

