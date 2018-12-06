Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you didn’t find the TV deal you were looking for on Black Friday, Massdrop did what Massdrop does, and just dropped two enormous, high-end sets down to even lower prices than we were seeing during Deals Week.



First up is a 77" C8 OLED TV from LG, the largest size you can get of that model. In addition to the unparalleled black levels that OLED affords, the C8's picture quality got an upgrade over last year’s model thanks to a new processor that improves color accuracy, reduces artifacts, and supports HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services over the coming months, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

Okay, now brace yourself for the bad news...

It costs $4,950. That’s a shitload of money! But! It’s $850 less than we saw on Black Friday, and over $2,000 less than its current price elsewhere on the web.

Coming in at a slightly more palatable $2,500 is the 82" (!!) Samsung Q6 QLED TV. It won’t have the same deep blacks as the OLED set, but quantum dot technology means that colors will look amazing, and Samsung’s smart apps are among the best in the industry. That price is $500 less than we were seeing on Black Friday, and $1,500 less than the current price.