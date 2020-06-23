It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
These Oakley Sunglasses Are Only $69, Nice

Sheilah Villari
Oakley Sylas Sunglasses | $69 | Amazon Style Deal
Oakley Sylas Sunglasses | $69 | Amazon Style Deal

This is one of the best deals I’ve seen in Amazon’s Big Style Sale today. Oakley make quality products and their sunglasses are their claim to fame. These Sylas ones are almost 50% off what they usually run.

Oakley’s have 100% UV protection and are made in the US. They are lightweight and give both comfort and clarity. Plus they just look really sharp. This is a style just about anyone can pull off. They call this color rootbeer but the classic black is also on sale for the same price. I’ve seen these for as high as $132 and as low as $116 on Oakley’s own site. Each pair comes with a cleaning and storage mirco bag. You’d be silly to miss this deal.

As always Prime members will enjoy free shipping.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

