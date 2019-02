Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Burgeoning electricians, upgrade your toolbox with a number of discounted Fluke and Amprobe multimeters and thermometers. This sale offers the lowest we’ve seen on these particular models, too.

Prices range between $18 to over 200, but the discounts are good today only, so don’t be shocked if the prices jump up tomorrow.