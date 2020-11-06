These Multicolor LED Philips Bulbs Can Be Connected to Bluetooth, And Are Only $99

Philips Hue Lights Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Philips Hue Lights (3-Pack) | $99 | Amazon



If you like your lightbulbs smart, check out these from Philips . You can easily pair them through Bluetooth with Google Assist or iOS so you can dim them, change the colors, and turn them on and off with a tap of your finger! If you have a smart plug, you can pair these to Alexa to enable voice control. Plus they’re only $99. We love to see it.