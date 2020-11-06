It's all consuming.
These Multicolor LED Philips Bulbs Can Be Connected to Bluetooth, And Are Only $99

Ignacia
Philips Hue Lights (3-Pack) | $99 | Amazon
Philips Hue Lights (3-Pack) | $99 | Amazon

If you like your lightbulbs smart, check out these from Philips. You can easily pair them through Bluetooth with Google Assist or iOS so you can dim them, change the colors, and turn them on and off with a tap of your finger! If you have a smart plug, you can pair these to Alexa to enable voice control. Plus they’re only $99. We love to see it.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

