These Multicolor LED GE Bulbs Can Be Connected to Bluetooth, And Only $40

GE A19 Smart LED Bulbs (2-pack)| $40 | Best Buy
GE A19 Smart LED Bulbs (2-pack)| $40 | Best Buy
GE A19 Smart LED Bulbs (2-pack)| $40 | Best Buy

If you like your lightbulbs smart, check out these from GE. You can easily pair them through Bluetooth with Google Assist or iOS so you can dim them, change the colors, and turn them on and off with a tap of your finger! If you have a smart plug, you can pair these to Alexa to enable voice control. Plus they’re only $40. We love to see it.

