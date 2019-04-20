Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’ve ever bought flowers online, you’ve probably taken a pause and a deep breath when you got to checkout and saw how much they cost to ship. It makes some sense—they’re delicate flowers, after all—and you ordered them anyway because you’re a good person, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt.



That’s what makes 1800Flowers’ Mother’s Day deal so tempting. If you use promo code FREESHIP on any of their Mother’s Day bouquets, and set delivery between 5/8-5/11, they’ll waive the shipping and service charges. So go ahead, treat your mom, she deserves it.