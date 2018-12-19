Graphic: Shep McAllister

I have a weird relationship with massages. I really, really like them, but I also spend the entire massage feeling lowkey guilty about the experience. Like, I don’t have that kind of free time to burn just lying around, and also it seems weird to me to coerce people into pampering me, even when it’s literally their chosen profession. I still have an unused massage gift certificate from Mother’s Day 2017. IDK, man. I have some issues to work on.

But until I finish doing that, I’ve found that letting robots do the work in my own home is mostly okay, and Mynt is discounting a handful of massaging contraptions for people like me. For your standard tense neck and shoulders, there’s the Mynt Shiatsu Massager with Heat for $42 or the Mynt Shiatsu Massage Pillow with Heat for $33 via code USM23515.

If your pain points are all located in your feet, there’s also the Mynt Percussion Foot Massager for $140 via code USM27106 and the on-page coupon on page, or the Mynt Shiatsu Foot Massager for $150 via USM26116 and an on-page coupon.

No machine can truly replicate the spa experience, of course, but like I said, that’s not totally a bad thing. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go tend to my achey shoulders, because that’s what I do. Yeah. I need these.

