These Lowkey $299 Indochino Suits Are Tailored to You and Your Budget [Exclusive]

Gabe Carey
Select Indochino Suits | $299 | Promo code KINJA19

As the great poet Kid Cudi once said, “Three-piece suit and I’m looking so cute.” For those aspiring to that level of self-confidence, let me tell you about a sale going on at Indochino right now. A wide range of suits—from Plaid Olive to Fineline Black—are available for $299 using the discount code KINJA19. 

Normally this formal wear is $399, but each has already been discounted to $329-349. We’re just taking off an extra chunk of change so that you can get the shirt and tie to match. Every suit in this collection is custom fit to your measurement profile so you don’t have to worry about looking like three kids in a trench coat when it arrives on your doorstep.

The fabric weight varies from mid (251-300GSM) to heavy (300GSM), and you can even choose to customize the fabrics, linings, lapels, button style, and, well, the list goes on. Although shipping takes two weeks, it’s free, and come on, the suit’s tailored so you can’t complain too much.

