These Limited Edition Mother's Day Tile Mate Key Finders Won't Last Long

It's all consuming.
Quentyn Kennemer

Quentyn Kennemer
Tile Mate Mother’s Day Limited Edition | $25 | Tile
Tile Mate Mother’s Day Limited Edition | $25 | Tile

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and with the way things are right now, it’s never too soon to start shopping. Can’t think of a perfect gift? Consider getting her a lovely limited edition Tile Mate. There are three beautiful styles to choose from, and they’re still going for the usual $25 (shipping included) despite the scarcity.

These little tags can be attached to keys, smartphones, and anything else that facilitates dangling accessories. When you have everything up and running, you can use the smartphone app to locate your item with sound or GPS help. Conversely, the Tile can ring whatever phone it’s connected to by double-tapping the button.

