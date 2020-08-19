It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

These LED Flashlights Bend to Your Will, Get Two for $14

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSideDealSideDealsSideDeal Deals
265
Save
Flexiglo Flexible LED Flashlight (2-Pack) | $14 | SideDeal
Flexiglo Flexible LED Flashlight (2-Pack) | $14 | SideDeal
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Flexiglo Flexible LED Flashlight (2-Pack) | $14 | SideDeal

Quick, go to SideDeal and take a look at these flexible LED fleshlights. I’m only urging you to do so right away to catch a glimpse of the GIF that shows all the weird angles you can bend it into, making it look like one of those cobras responding to a snake charmer. Now that you can’t get the image out of your head, go ahead and buy two for $14.

Advertisement

I’m personally finding a lot of potential for fun with these, but with three illumination modes and a backside magnet, they also seem super useful, so grab some if your imagination agrees.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ultimate Steelbook Edition - Xbox One
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Take $220 off a Refurbished Dyson V10 and Get Your Floors Looking Fresh Again

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Headphones Are Only $33 Today

If You’re Going to Be Stuck Inside All Summer, Why Not Read Some Weird Comics?

The Best Routers for Working From Home, According to Our Friends at Gizmodo