These Lace-up Booties Bring Fashion and Function Together for a Comfy Winter, Now Just $30

White Mountain Lace-Up Booties Graphic : Sheilah Villari

White Mountain Lace-Up Booties | $30 | Macy’s



Ladies, it’s time for cute and functional boots. If you live on the east coast you ’ve been hit with snow, blistering winds, and frigid temperatures the last few weeks. Warm durable boots are a must but if they can look stylish too, all the better. White Mountain’s Lace-Up Booties are just that and are currently 62% off.

This boot is called the ‘ daisy’ which pretty much the perfect name for such an adorable hiker . They’re comfortable and snug with a sweet touch of sweater knit detailed just at the top. They lace up so you can decide how tight you need them especially if you have a thick cozy sock on. But the zipper does help with getting them off and on. Rugged enough for any adventure but still chic enough for patio brunch under a heater. There’s a slight stacked heel, the insole is cushioned, and they’re protected from the elements with Scotchgard. All three colors are on sale.

These will ship for free. This sale will run until January 3.