It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

These JBL Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones Are 20% Off

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Deals
224
Save
JBL Bluetooth Headphones | $80 | Amazon
JBL Bluetooth Headphones | $80 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

JBL Bluetooth Headphones | $80 | Amazon

If you’re looking for some sweet, sweet silence to block out everything right now you should try a pair of JBL Bluetooth headphones. They’re $80, which is 20% off ( with the original list price at $100), and have noise-canceling capability. The headphones also have about 16 hours of listening time, so you can go on and on all-day jamming to your favorite tunes. Grab these before they’re gone!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Tuesday's Best Deals: Samsung 65" QLED TV, Malouf CBD Pillows, Chefman Air Fryers and Indoor Grills, Scotts Lawn Care Products, and More

Now is a Good Time to Have Body Cams and Dash Cams Everywhere You Go, and They're on Sale

Cook The Best Burger You've Ever Had With This Hamilton Beach 4-In-1 Electric Grill

Consolidate Your Everyday Carry with These Wallet Phone Cases