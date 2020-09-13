These JBL LIVE 500BT Wireless Headphones Are Down to $60 With Promo Code

JBL LIVE 500BT Wireless White Headphones 93XPT38 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

JBL LIVE 500BT Wireless White Headphones | $60 | Newegg | Promo Code 93XPT38



If anyone has been holding out on purchasing the stylish JBL LIVE 500T headphones, the sleek white option is down to $60 at Newegg today. You’ll need to use promo code 93XPT38 to get $40 off of the already-lowered wireless headphones, which have an original retail value of $150. Even on Amazon, the price on these babies hasn’t budged beyond $100 for the past month.

Advertisement

What are you still here for? Go get your pair before the price goes back up!