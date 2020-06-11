It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
These Inflatable Snakes Are Just the Kind of Thing a Dad Would Buy for a Joke That Will Only Half Land

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Inflatable Snakes 3 Pack | $15 | Amazon
When I was in high school I had a friend who hated spiders so naturally, I covered her car in fake spiderwebs and faux arachnids on her birthday. Her dad even helped me put them inside on the steering wheel. These fake snakes are on sale for $15 and can aid you in creating your own terrible prank.

Each pack comes with three snakes that are thirty-nine inches long. These packs are currently 17% off so you could justify buying a few of them. I envision a dad thinking it’ll be hilarious to fill an entire pool with these overnight for a beautiful morning surprise. I’m also sorry I just gave your father that idea. The snakes are made of PVC material that is durable and honestly, the printed faces are pretty creepy. They would also make a great gift if you have an aspiring herpetologist to decorate their room with.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

