These Impressive TaoTronics ANC Headphones Are Down to a Low $80 [Exclusive]

TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Headphones

Graphic : Tercius Bufete

TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Headphones | $80 | Am azon | Clip the $10 on-page coupon and use KINJA649 at checkout

If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget ANC Bluetooth headphones but don’t want to pay $300+, checkout these TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Headphones. Usually selling for about $110, if you c lip the $10 on-page coupon and use KINJA649 at checkout the price drops to $80. That’s incredible.

I’ve been using these headphones for the past couple of weeks and I’d highly recommend them. Of course, the sound quality and ANC can’t match those of Bose or Sony, these can dampen enough noise to make your music really sing.

Oh, yeah they sound pretty good, too.

They offer a stable Bluetooth 5.0 and charge via USB-C which is nice . In fact, if you plug ‘em in for 5 minutes, you can get 2 hours playback. They’ll typically last you for 30 hours before they need to be recharged completely.

Give ‘em a shot, I doubt you’ll be disappointed.