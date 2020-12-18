These Hypoallergenic Pillows Are Only $12 and Selling out Fast

Tommy Hilfiger Hypoallergenic Pillow Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Tommy Hilfiger Hypoallergenic Pillow | $12 | Macy’s



Making your environment as inviting as possible for a restful night has probably been a goal and/or challenge for a ton of people this year. With so many stressful things going on it can be hard to get the sleep our bodies and minds need. If there is one thing we can ensure is that a good pillow will help. Tommy Hilfiger’s Hypoallergenic Pillow is 40% off and can give you that snoozy peace.

This soft/medium density pillow has the clean lines we’ve come to expect from the preppy American brand. Made with SupraLoft polyester fiberfill this pillow is both plush and firm. It works excellent for both side and back sleepers. There’s a 200-thread count cotton cover on each one and can be washed in the machine if needed. Sweet dreams moonbeams.

Through December 23 any purchase over $25 qualifies for $5 same-day and next-day delivery.