It's all consuming.
These Headphones Are the Best Way to Watch TV In Bed, And They've Never Been Cheaper

Shep McAllister
Sennheiser RS 175 RF Home Theater Headphones | $157 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Sennheiser RS 175 RF Home Theater Headphones | $157 | Amazon

It’s a problem as old as time: how do you watch TV in bed without disturbing the person next to you? There are a few different options—Bluetooth comes to mind, but latency is often an issue—but the best way we know how is with a pair of Sennheiser’s home theater headphones.

The Sennheiser RS 175s connect to a receiver over lag-free RF, instead of Bluetooth, so the voices you hear will be perfectly synced with the lips moving on your screen. And while there are cheaper versions of these headphones, the 175s include a bass-heavy mode, and even a virtual surround sound option. You’re going to want to watch TV with them on all the time, basically.

$157 is an all-time low price, and they’d make a great holiday gift, if you’re ready to think about such things.

