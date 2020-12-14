It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

These Harry Potter Bath Kits Are the Perfect Gift for a Stressed Witch or Wizard

Sheilah Villari
Ulta’s exclusive Harry Potter products continue with these adorable bath kits that are just $26. Both celebrate the magic of the Yule Ball and are ideal gifts for a bewitching pal. Each kit comes with body butter, shimmer bath salts, overnight lip mask, and sleep mask. There are just little differences in the two.

In the ‘You’re Invited’ box is sweet, calming, and raspberry scented. Some real Hermione vibes and the pink sleep mask says Lumos, as you know to be the wand lighting charm. In the ‘A Night To Remember’ box everything is milk and honey scented, so a little more subduded but just as soothng. And this mask says Nox, which of course is the wand extinguishing charm. Both are great to help a witch or wizard rest and recover after a very long year.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

