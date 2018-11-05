Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’re not trying to say that it’s your patriotic duty to take advantage of this deal on Good American jeans. (There are other important civic responsibilities to focus on this week.) But if you’re in the market for some denim, it’s worth heading over to HauteLook to check out this sale.



A good variety of both regular and plus-size styles from the Khloé Kardashian-founded brand are around 60% off, plus several of the reality star’s signature bodysuits. I’ve actually worn a few pairs of the jeans — most styles feature a good amount of stretch and an extra high rise — which I found to be above average in terms of comfort and shockingly flattering. They’re not necessarily the sturdiest denim around, but they look and feel pretty damn good (American — sorry, had to).