These Glasses Can Help Block Out Blue Light, and They're 10% off Right Now at GlassesUSA

10% o ff Blue Light Glasses Image : GlassesUSA

10% o ff Blue Light Glasses | GlassesUSA

Chances are, you’ve probably been spending more time in front of a screen lately. If your days are anything like mine, they probably look like this: spending eight hours in front of your work computer, logging off to doomscroll on Twitter for a bit, and then sinking into the couch and watching a few episodes of something on Netflix. That’s a lot of screens!

Advertisement

Sure, it’s fun to like a few funny tweets and get a few laughs out of The Good Place, but at some point, eye fatigue is going to kick in. Blue light glasses, which filter out some of the rays that bug your eyes, can help, and you can get 10% off a pair of glasses at GlassesUSA right now. There’s lots of frames to choose from, too. The Westons, Ray-Bans, and Muse M’s all look pretty sleek. That said, I’m not a style expert, and I don’t know what’ll look good on your face, so take a look around and see what might be a good fit for you. Once you’ve found a good pair, just use the code BLUEASE10 to get your discount, and you’ll be seeing clearly in no time.

Need to add in an extra pair for a family member or loved one? GlassesUSA is also offering a BOGO sale on select frames (excluding premium frames, sale items, and contact lenses). Use the code BOGOFREE at checkout to cash in on the deal. Even if you don’t have someone else in need, an extra pair might come in handy in case a pup ( or kiddo) gets hold of your specs and mangles them up, or something— not that I’m speaking from experience or anything.

Advertisement