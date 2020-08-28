It's all consuming.
These Electronic Bug Zapper Rackets Are a Grand Slam for $15

Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

It’s still that time of year for bugs using you as a personal blood bank and mosquitos are cashing in. If you are lucky enough to have an outdoor space or camp a lot bug replant is probably a must purchase item each summer. Put your Wii Sports skills into action and protect your flesh with these Two Elephants Electronic Bug Zapper Rackets for just $15

Take a swing at personal bug control. It’s (US) Open season on these pesky creatures and you don’t even have to use any harsh chemicals. The Zapper lures insects towards them only to have them meet a shocking end. Plus, these are just kind of fun to have around. Don’t get bugged during your last few barbeques before winter. Become the Serena Williams of crushing creepy critters. I would also like to point out the very anime-esque looking packing. And honestly, if anyone does sports advertising well it’s anime and manga. This is just a bonus.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

