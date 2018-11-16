Graphic: Shep McAllister

Spoiler alert! Amazon Echo devices are going to be on sale for Black Friday next week. That much is obvious, but what you might not realize is that you can actually get a better deal right now by buying in bulk.



If you add three of the new Echo Dots to your cart, you’ll get them all for $70, slightly less than the $24/each price that we’re expecting on Black Friday. Obviously, this only makes sense if you want to buy three to spread around your home, or to give away as gifts, but it’s still a great deal.

Even more tempting is getting $100 off when you buy two Echo Spots (discount shown in cart), possibly the greatest alarm clock ever made. These will be $40 off individually on Black Friday, so the two-pack deal is better by a fairly substantial margin.