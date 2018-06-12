Whether you (or your dad) need a laptop bag that looks good for a commute, or you finally are replacing that Wilson duffel bag you’ve had since college, this one-day sale from Amazon is worth a look. With eight bags to choose from, including sling backpacks, briefcases, and leather duffels, there’s a style for everyone, so you can carry stuff in something that maybe looks halfway decent in public.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
These Durable Bags Would Make a Great Last Minute Father's Day Gift
