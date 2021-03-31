These Doggie Poop Bags Are 100% Biodegradable And Just $17 Right Now

300 Doggie Poop Bags Graphic : Sheilah Villari

300 Doggie Poop Bags | $17 | Amazon Gold Box



Everybody poops, including your pups. Whether you have a house full of canines or even just one, you need doggie doo bags. It shows you respect your neighbors and community when you curb your pooch. Right now, grab all the bags you need for cheap. This bundle of 300 poop bags is just $17; that’s just a few cents a bag. The bags have sweet little pooches on them and non-scented. They are durable and leak-proof, which is just as important. You get twenty rolls and a reusable dispenser that you can attach easily to their leash. This is a great deal for something you know you will use, probably a lot quicker than you think. They are also certified 100% biodegradable and actually made from high-quality plant-based materials. This is a lightning deal for the next three hours.

