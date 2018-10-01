Graphic: Shep McAllister

Everyone has fond memories of smelling the Yankee Candle store from halfway down the shopping mall’s hallways. It’s a rite of passage to attempt to walk by without getting a headache. But their candles really are great, and with this sale, you can have those scents in your home for even less.



For a limited time, promo code PERFECT will get you any three large pillar candles for the price of one. Just pick out your candles, and apply the code at checkout. You can stack the deal as many times as you’d like, so go ahead and grab a dozen or so fall and winter scents. These candles burn for 125-165 hours each, so at these prices, they’re a terrific value.