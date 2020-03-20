These Discounted Sunbeam Heating Pads Melt the Pain Away, As Low as $18

Up to 30% Off Sunbeam Heating Pads | Amazon
That crook in your neck isn’t going to heal itself. Well... it will, but if you want to relieve yourself of some discomfort in the process, a heating pad does wonders. Sunbeam has several models on sale, including a steep discount on the 14x122" Renue neck and shoulder model for $25, its lowest ever. The 25x25" Renue XL is down to $36. For more versatility, go with the XL King, an all-purpose 12x24" pad for $18. Each model has moisture-blocking sponges, too, so you can get your soothing oil treatments going at the same time.