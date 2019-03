Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box lowers the price on a number of internal and external Sabrent NVMe drives in a few sizes.

For those unfamiliar, NVMe SSD drives are smaller but offer comparable read and write speeds as their 2.5" equivalent. And as with all SSDs, you get more reliability and much faster speeds than with a traditional spinning drive. (Yeah, not even Optane works as well.)