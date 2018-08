Graphic: Erica Offutt

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Doze off with these discounted pillow 2 packs from Amazon. Although they don’t have the brand recognition of My Pillow, they are one of Amazon’s top-selling brands. The king and queen sizes are discounted about $10 - $5 off to $28, and they’re designed for back and stomach sleepers. So if it’s time for a pillow refresh, pick these up before this deal hits the snooze button.