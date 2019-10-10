It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

These Discounted Onesies Would Make A Cheap, Comfortable Halloween Costume

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
1.5K
1
Save
Silver Lilly One Piece Halloween Costumes Gold Box | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Silver Lilly One Piece Halloween Costumes Gold Box | Amazon

In case you missed yesterday’s deal on discounted onesies, Amazon’s making sure you’ve got another shot. Today, Silver Lilly one piece Halloween costumes are heavily discounted, so you can dress up as a shark, walrus, or dinosaur for Halloween.

Advertisement

For what it’s worth, the choices today’s choices are an improvement, with multiple viable options for everyone and not just VSCO girls. These discounts will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out (unless Amazon’s got another one for tomorrow.) So be sure to visit the deal page to see all of your options.  I, for one, want this shark one real bad.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Fill Your Home With These Fall Flowers For $35
Save Big on an Aukey 10000mAh PD Power Bank With An On-Page Coupon
Get Cozy in Three New Fall Flannels For $100, or One Flannel For $39 From Jachs

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts