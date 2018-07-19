Rocketbook Everlast Notebook + 3-Pack FriXion Pens + Pen Station | $33 | Daily Steals | Promo code KINJABOOK

What if you only had to buy one notebook for the rest of your life? That’s basically the value proposition of the Rocketbook Everlast, which is on sale today just for our readers with promo code KINJABOOK.

Every page of the notebook can be cleanly erased an essentially infinite number of times with a damp cloth as long as you used a Pilot FriXion pen, three of which are included in this bundle. The pages also include a series of seven glyphs along the bottom that you can cross out with a pen. Once you scan the page with Rocketbook’s app, those symbols tell the app what to do with it. Cross out the horseshoe, and the app will automatically send the scan to, say, Evernote. Draw an X through the star, and it’ll go to Google Drive. You can specify what each of these symbols do in the app, so it’s easy to customize the notebook for your workflow.

Advertisement

Today’s deal is $33 for a notebook in the size of your choice, plus three pens, and a pen station that can clip the pen to the notebook with promo code KINJABOOK. Even if you don’t need both for yourself, these could make great gifts as well.