Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Have any Nintendo fans that you need to cross off your shopping list? Both the Legend of Zelda Hyrule Historia and Art & Artifacts hardcover books are down to their best prices in months right now. Each book includes hundreds of pages of exclusive Zelda art, lore, and fan service, and at these prices, you won’t have to chop too much grass or break too many pots to afford them.