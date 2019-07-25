Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

As a very amateur DIY doer, I don’t think I totally understand why you’d want drill and screwdriver bits to have a slightly flexible shaft. But that’s the central gimmick of this 40-piece set from DEWALT, and it has pretty incredible reviews, so it seems to be legit.



DEWALT claims that the shafts, which can flex up to 15 degrees, extend the life of the bits and reduce the risk of breakage, and apparently do it without sacrificing their torque. $18 is within a dollar of an all-time low for this set, so don’t get screwed by missing the deal.