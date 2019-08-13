Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Bose Noise-Masking Sleepbuds | $199 | Amazon

Sleepy soundly thanks to these discounted Bose noise-masking Sleepbuds. Down to just $199, this current price matches the lowest we’ve ever seen.

Whether you live in a noisy neighborhood (like I do,) or want the benefits of a white noise machine without disturbing your partner, these Sleepbuds can be your saving grace. In their review, Gizmodo says they are incredibly comfortable and “great at drowning out sounds, and pretty easy to use.”

The design is reminiscent of true wireless headphones, come with a few fitting options, and they charge in a little case, too. Choose from 10 different tracks/sounds, but, just a heads up, they don’t let you listen to music or podcasts before bed.

This current price is $50 less than usual and matches what we saw during Amazon Prime Day.

