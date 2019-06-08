Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Bosch Blaze Pro Laser Distance Measure | $50 | Amazon

Bosch Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser GLL 55 | $100 | Amazon

Why measure distances with a tape measure when you can measure them with a laser? These two models are down to their best prices ever, and can help you measure accurately and precisely.



The Blaze Pro measures distances up to 165 feet to within 1/16 of an inch, while the GLL 55 is a cross-line laser measure, which means it’ll project vertical, horizontal and cross lines.

Not that it needs to be said, but these would be great for anyone’s tool box. But just remember, these prices will only last until the end of the day.