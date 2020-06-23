It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
These Cute Plushie Dolls Transform Into Kids' Hoodies, Now $25 Each

Quentyn Kennemer
One of my favorite things going in Amazon’s Big Style Sale right now are these cute little cubcoats. They start as plushie dolls of your favorite characters across Disney, DC, and more, but unzip their backside and you’ll find it transforms into a wearable hoodie. You’ll find some as cheap as $18, and a vast majority are just $25. You have the likes of Darth Vader, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Piglet and Pooh Bear, Hello Kitty, Bob the Minion, Marshall from Paw Patrol, Batman, Black Panther, Spider-Man, and more. Grab your little one and shop around right here.

Quentyn Kennemer

