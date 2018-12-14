Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’ll level with you...there’s nothing particularly special about these Sceptre TVs. They don’t have HDR, there’s no smart functionality to speak of, and they don’t have anything I’d describe as a memorable industrial design. But for all the things that they aren’t, what they are are cheap screens that you can use to watch shows. Like, very cheap. Cheaper than Black Friday cheap (we actually posted them at the time, and they’re all $10-$20 less expensive now).



Just note that the 55" model is 4K, the 50" is 1080p, and the 32" is 720p.