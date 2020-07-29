It's all consuming.
These Carry-On Spinners Look Custom Made for Master Shredder, Only $59

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Hedgren Carve TSA-Approved Carry-On Spinner | $59 | MorningSave

I’d be afraid to walk through an airport with one of these spinners. Doesn’t it look like a weapon? You’ll no doubt draw some more attention at the security gate with these Hedgren Edge pieces, but if you’re headed somewhere to live out several days in a Master Shredder cosplay, it’s perfect. Seriously, it looks like someone used the cover to shield against a massive kunai attack, and that’s just enough badassery in the design to attract me. MorningSave’s price for one is even better at $59.

Available in Black, Blush (pink)), Charcoal (dark grey), and Dark Champagne (muted gold-ish brown-ish thing), this bag has the following:

  • Separate zippered compartment and strap to secure contents
  • Zippered pocket, mesh zippered pocket, and a wet pocket inside
  • Three-stage trolley handle
  • Four spinner wheels for ease of movement
  • TSA approved locks
  • Durable polycarbonate construction

Going once, going twice, and maybe three times for the fam at MorningSave.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

