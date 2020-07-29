These Carry-On Spinners Look Custom Made for Master Shredder, Only $59

Hedgren Carve TSA-Approved Carry-On Spinner Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Hedgren Carve TSA-Approved Carry-On Spinner | $59 | MorningSave

I’d be afraid to walk through an airport with one of these spinners. Doesn’t it look like a weapon? You’ll no doubt draw some more attention at the security gate with these Hedgren Edge pieces , but if you’re headed somewhere to live out several days in a Master Shredder cosplay, it’s perfect. Seriously, it looks like someone used the cover to shield against a massive kunai attack, and that’s just enough badassery in the design to attract me. MorningSave’s price for one is even better at $59.

Available in Black, Blush (pink)) , Charcoal (dark grey) , and Dark Champagne (muted gold-ish brown-ish thing), this bag has the following:

Separate zippered compartment and strap to secure contents

Zippered pocket, mesh zippered pocket, and a wet pocket inside

Three-stage trolley handle

Four spinner wheels for ease of movement

TSA approved locks

Durable polycarbonate construction

Going once, going twice, and maybe three times for the fam at MorningSave.