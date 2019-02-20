Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Let’s get this out of the way early, these discounted noise-canceling heapdhones won’t sound as great or block noise as well as a high end pair of Sony or Bose. But at $120, these Plantronics BackBeat PRO 2's are a fraction of the cost and will improve your commute by a significant margin.

If you’re still using those basic ass Apple headphones, these will be a significant upgrade. You can listen to up to 24 hours of music before you’ll need to recharge or switch to a wired connection.

Better still, these are the cheapest these particular cans have ever been.