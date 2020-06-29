These Bluetooth LED Flame Speakers Look Like Leftover Props From The Mummy

Bluetooth LED Dancing Flame Speakers Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Bluetooth LED Dancing Flame Speakers | $24 | SideDeal



Most backyard speakers are designed in some sort of way to blend in with their background of the rest of your outdoor decor. Gabba Goods threw that concept out the window when designing these Bluetooth LED Speakers. Lovingly named the “Dancing Flame” they’re 63% off for the rest of the day or until they are sold out. There are apparently enough people nostalgic for ‘70s adornments because SideDeal has sold over two thousand of these.

Looking at these there is definitely an Egyptian urn thing going on with the structure . But they are all-in-one for tunes and luminosity. If you choose to attach them to the five-foot pole they’ll work great in your yard or garden for parties and cookouts. The wireless speakers connect easily to your phone and have stereo surround sound. They recharge quick and you’ll get up for five hours of play for music and eight hours for just light. Rick O’Connell approves of these lights being water-resistant so no worries leaving them out near the pool.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.