These Bluetooth Headphones Will Give You Active Noise Canceling For Just $35

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Mpow H5 Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones | $30| Amazon | Use the promo code MPBH143DD5



Let’s be clear here, the sound quality and noise-canceling on these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones won’t match those of Sony and Bose. But if you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars for a pair, check these out.

Advertisement

Whether you want to drown out the ambient noise in an airplane, or ignore your co-workers, these active noise cancelling over-ears are about 1/10th of what you’d pay for the bigger brands.

Use the promo code MPBH143DD5 at checkout to drop the price to $35. Full disclosure, we’ve seen them for $5 less previously, but Amazon happened to put up a coupon alongside a promo code.